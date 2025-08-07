Luke gravitates to Head Of Tax role thanks to TikTok

A thriving digital accountancy firm in Sheffield turned to TikTok to boost its search for a director for its new tax division.

Gravitate Accounting had spent nearly two years using traditional recruiting methods, including employing a head-hunter and working its 30,000 LinkedIn connections.

But a tax specialist with the right combination of skills and personality was proving illusive. So Gravitate’s team decided to try a new tactic - showcasing its Kelham Island setting in a light-hearted recruitment video

Armed with a huge ‘Tax Director Wanted’ sign, marketing executive Emily Redfern visited her favourite Kelham highlights, then posted onTikTok.

Luke James is now head of tax at Gravitate Accounting

Senior tax specialist Luke James was boarding a plane to Turkey when he spotted it.

“I was aware of the Gravitate vacancy, but hadn’t really connected with it. The TikTok post made me realise their team wasn’t afraid to try something different and had a sense of humour. Plus Kelham Island looked like a great place to work,” said Luke, 35.

“I responded before my holiday flight took off, and went to meet them as soon as I got back.”

Luke joined the Neepsend-based team in July, bringing 15 years of accountancy and tax sector experience gained from working with regional to national firms.

Gravitate's new Tax Director Luke James, pictured at Kelham’ Island with Gravitate directors Sam Newton (left) and Mike Crocker

He qualified as a chartered certified accountant before specialising in tax and has worked at senior leadership level for the last decade, advising high net-worth clients and SMEs with turnovers of up to £100m.

He was previously Tax Director and Head of Tax for the Doncaster office of a national firm, where he led a large team of accountants, personal and corporate tax advisers. During his career he also managed a large tax department at a full-service chartered accountancy practice in Sheffield.

Luke commented: “I am building a strong team to give Gravitate clients value-adding services and support with transactional work such as exit planning, estate planning, share sales, acquisitions, restructuring, share schemes, HMRC enquiry dispute work and other bespoke projects.

“Problem-solving to mitigate tax is the most challenging element of my work, but it’s also the most rewarding when I see clients reaping the benefits of investing in proactive tax advice.”

Luke’s experience with owner-managed businesses includes advising on transactions and tax planning on projects including corporate tax, personal and inheritance tax, Capital Gains, VAT and Stamp Duty Land Tax.

He added: “I’ve supported business clients from new start ups to established worldwide groups, advised on complex trusts and supported high-net-worth individuals, so I know I can use my skills to support Gravitate’s ever-growing client portfolio.”

Gravitate was launched in 2019 by chartered accountants Sam Newton and Mike Crocker. They now lead a team of 30 and turnover last year hit £1.5million.

Clients range from private clients and SMEs to £25m-turnover companies in sectors ranging from engineering and manufacturing to technology and professional services.

Commented Sam: “Luke is a key appointment for our ambitious growth plans. Having a specialist in-house tax team enables Gravitate to provide a holistic and completely hands-on accountancy service, which will better-support existing clients and attract bigger businesses to us.

“We are working with some of the fastest-scaling firms in the region and it’s a fact that tax issues get more complex as businesses expand.

“Our corporate finance department has been extremely successful since its launch in 2024, supporting clients buying and selling businesses, processes which create numerous tax complexities. These key services work hand-in-hand with the strategic tax planning advice Luke will be providing.”

