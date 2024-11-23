Love Your City - The greatest gifts Sheffield has given to the world

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 21st Nov 2024, 15:07 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 06:02 GMT

From stainless to the Arctic Monkeys - via Hendo's and Sean Bean - Sheffield has certainly had an impact.

Read through this list of innovations and inventions and you can’t help but be impressed by the city’s contribution.

Here are the top reasons why all around the globe, people have good reason to love Sheffield - and we saved the best until last.

The Star’s #LoveYour campaign celebrates the amazing people, places and quirks which make Sheffield so great.

1. There is so much to be proud of.

Arctic Monkeys conquered the world with their first, incredible, album and still going just as strong today. Picture: Getty

2. Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys conquered the world with their first, incredible, album and still going just as strong today. Picture: Getty Photo: submit

Sheffield gifted the modern game to the world with the first rules. Sheffield Rules were written in 1858 (pic: Sheffield City Council)

3. Football

Sheffield gifted the modern game to the world with the first rules. Sheffield Rules were written in 1858 (pic: Sheffield City Council) Photo: Sheffield City Council

Somehow Hendo's became an essential part of Sheffield's identity - and woe betide anyone who insults it or compares it to anything else. A gift to the world, even if not quite everyone on the planet has had some yet.

4. Hendo's

Somehow Hendo's became an essential part of Sheffield's identity - and woe betide anyone who insults it or compares it to anything else. A gift to the world, even if not quite everyone on the planet has had some yet. Photo: JP

