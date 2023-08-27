Brownies, blondies, toasties and bagels are now on offer to the people of Sheffield’s Nether Edge.

New owners have taken over a popular Sheffield café after the previous owner announced that she was leaving last month.

Ilayda and Berke Aliyazicioglu are the new proud owners of Lotte on the Edge, on Union Road, in Nether Edge. The married couple officially reopened the café on July 24, only one week after the previous owner, Charlotte Carey, served her last day.

The pair, who have had help running the café from their two sons, aged eight months and two-and-a-half years, said everything has gone smoothly since opening the doors to their first coffee shop. Their new venture also comes just nine months after moving to Sheffield from Istanbul, Turkey.

Ilayda and Berke Aliyazıcıoglu have taken over Lotte on the Edge, in Nether Edge.

While the couple had previously lived in London, they described Sheffield as a great place for young families.

Ilayda, aged 27, said: “We thought it's a nice area for raising children. There are very good public schools, lots of greenery, and lots of parks.

“Sheffield is more like a British village, and that’s why we moved here.”

Lotte on the Edge's new sweet treats such as brownies, flapjacks, blondies and more are now tempting residents in Nether Edge.

Lotte on the Edge now provides its community with a range of cakes, croissants, bagels and toasties with meat, vegetarian and vegan options, such as mozzarella and tomato, pastrami, chicken and pesto, and more.

While the owners have chosen to keep its interior the same, they have plans to develop the south-facing garden into a secure area for children with play equipment and toys. They are also waiting on their alcohol licence to be issued so they can offer wine and cocktails to keep the parents entertained.

Ilayda said: “Wine and coffee - the two best things in the world.”

Ilayda and Berke described Sheffield as a 'British village' as they praised the area they now call home.

She added that the café has been a great way to meet new people. She said: “It's a good way to get some friends, and know the area. It's really good for socialising, and meeting new people in Sheffield.

“We have lots of regular customers come in every day, and many are coming in every week. It's a nice area with parents and grandparents, there are also people coming from the hospital, so we are meeting with many different kinds of people.”

The previous owner, Charlotte Carey, bought the café back in 2017, before serving her last day, on July 17. Last month, she shared on social media she had sold the premises and thanked her customers for being a part of “this incredible journey”.