Losehill House Hotel & Spa celebrates 111 years of history, heritage, and hospitality in the heart of the Peak District

Losehill House Hotel & Spa, one of the Peak District’s most beloved luxury boutique hotels, and the only 4-star hotel with a spa, is celebrating its 111th anniversary in 2025.

Nestled in the heart of the national park, this historic hotel has been offering a unique combination of natural beauty, exceptional service, and refined luxury since its opening in 1914.

For the past 18 years, Losehill House has been owned and operated by Paul and Kathryn Roden, whose vision has helped shape the hotel into a landmark destination for discerning travellers seeking a blend of relaxation, adventure, and heritage.

“Reaching 111 years is a significant milestone for any building, and we’re incredibly proud to have been part of Losehill House’s story for almost two decades,” said Paul Roden, Managing Director and co-owner of Losehill House Hotel & Spa.

“When we first took over, our goal was to respect the history and ethos of the property while enhancing its luxury offerings. The hotel has evolved over the years, but its core values remain unchanged: to offer a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere where guests can enjoy the very best of the Peak District.”

The hotel has always been accommodation and never a private home, initially built by the CHA walking charity in the Arts and Crafts style. It has long been a place of rest and rejuvenation.

Over its 111 years, Losehill House has welcomed guests from all over the world, offering a peaceful retreat in one of the UK’s most stunning natural environments.

More recently, the hotel’s combination of heritage charm and modern luxury has made it an iconic destination for those seeking outdoor adventure, indulgent spa treatments, and exquisite fine-dining at the 2 AA Rosette, award-winning restaurant, Grafene.

“We’ve always seen Losehill as a place where guests can immerse themselves in the beauty of the Peak District and return to a welcoming, luxurious space,” said co-owner, Kathryn Roden.

“We’ve been honoured to be part of this beautiful building’s journey, and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional experiences for our guests for many more years to come.”

To Celebrate 111 Years, Losehill House Launches Exciting Anniversary Campaign

In honour of the occasion, Losehill House is launching a series of special anniversary celebrations, designed to engage both the local community and guests from further afield.

Heritage Blog Series

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Losehill House will launch a Heritage Blog Series on its website, where readers can dive into the fascinating history of the hotel.

Each blog post will explore key milestones in the hotel’s journey, from its early days as a private home to its transformation into a luxurious boutique hotel. The series will also highlight the stories of significant moments, key figures in the hotel’s past, and how the hotel has remained committed to offering guests an unparalleled experience for over a century. The blog will be a treasure trove for history enthusiasts, travellers, and fans of the Peak District.

111th Anniversary Photo Competition

To further celebrate, Losehill House is launching an 111th Anniversary Photo Competition, inviting guests to share their favourite memories and moments spent at the hotel.

Whether it’s a stunning photograph of the surrounding Peak District landscape or a snapshot from a special celebration at Losehill, participants can enter by posting their photos on social media and tagging the hotel. A special prize will be awarded to the best photo, with the winner receiving a complimentary stay at the hotel or a fine dining experience at the Grafene Restaurant.

Social Media Campaign #Losehill111

Losehill House will also run a #Losehill111 social media campaign, encouraging guests and followers to share their own stories and memories of the hotel. Whether it’s a recent stay, a milestone event, or simply enjoying the beauty of the Peak District, the hotel invites people to join in the celebration.

Selected posts will be featured on Losehill House’s social media channels, and the most engaging stories will be rewarded with exclusive offers, such as discounts on future stays or complimentary experiences at the hotel.

“Celebrating our 111th anniversary is about reflecting on the rich history of this beautiful hotel while looking forward to the future,” said Paul and Kathryn Roden.

“We are incredibly proud of what Losehill House has become and are excited to share this special year with our guests, both old and new. We’ve got a number of exciting activities and offers planned throughout the year to mark the occasion, and we look forward to welcoming even more people to experience the hotel’s charm and luxury.”