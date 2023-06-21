Lord Mayor to visit new Sheffield heat pump centre and accelerate Yorkshire's sustainability drive

News you can trust since 1887
A brand new, state-of-the-art air source heat pump showroom will be opening in Sheffield to help people across Yorkshire make a confident and successful transition to sustainable home heating.
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:58 BST

The Daikin Sustainable Home Centre, located at 199-201 Woodbourn Rd, Sheffield, is being launched by MKM Building Supplies on June 23.

Alongside opening speeches from MKM Building Supplies and Daikin UK at 10.45am, there will be two presentations on Daikin products and all the renewable technologies offered by MKM on the day, with the first being an installer session at 11.30am, followed by a specification session at 1.00pm.

As well as providing a hub for homeowners to learn about renewable heating and for installers to bring their customers, the Daikin Sustainable Home Centre will house a heat pump training centre.

This will help plumbing and heating installers diversify into renewable heating solutions and ensure the long-term competitiveness of their businesses, as fossil fuel boilers are phased out.

Shaun Deakin, Plumbing Manager at MKM Building Supplies – Sheffield Parkway, commented: “Opening this new Sustainable Home Centre is a significant milestone for our business and the local community. As the UK’s leading builder’s merchant, we’re adding Daikin’s renewable technology to our portfolio of products and expertise to further develop the renewable energy market in Sheffield and across the whole of Yorkshire.

“We’re looking forward to seeing lots of friendly faces on the big day, and we’re thrilled to have the Lord Mayor join us to celebrate this next step in our journey to help our community become more sustainable.

“With our local expert advice in all areas of building, plumbing and heating, and Daikin’s market-leading product range, there will be something for everyone, both at the launch event and in the future.”

