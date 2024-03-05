Long-serving Head of Charities at BHP to retire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jane Marshall, Partner and Head of Charities and Not-for-Profit at BHP, is to retire from her role at the end of March after 37 years at the firm.

As one of the leading independent accountancy firms in the North, Jane has helped grow the firm’s charities and not-for-profit expertise, leading it to be repeatedly recognised, at a national level, by Charity Finance Magazine in its annual audit survey. Most recently, in December 2023, BHP was named in the 'Top 12 Charity Audit Firms in the UK'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recognition is based on feedback from clients and saw the firm top the national table for client service, scoring 97 per cent for charity expertise and marking the 12th consecutive year of high scores for the firm. Following Jane’s retirement, Audit and Charities’ Partner, Laura Masheder will take on the role as Head of Charities and Not-for-Profit.

Jane Marshall, Partner and Head of Charities and Not-for-Profit at BHP, is to retire from her role a

Jane founded BHP’s successful annual Charity Conference in 2005, after realising there was no provision for such high calibre events outside of London. Over the intervening 18 years, 15 conferences have been held, with the 2023 event attracting over 100 delegates from charities across the region to hear about the latest developments in the charity sector. During her time with the firm, Jane has also been a member of the ICAEW Charity Committee and was appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant of South Yorkshire in 2017.

Jane began her work with charities and not-for-profits in the 1990s, before becoming Head of Charities in 2005 and Partner in 2008. She has overseen the team’s growth to be 65-strong, with professionals from across BHP’s five offices currently supporting over 250 charities and not-for-profit organisations.

Laura Masheder will be supported by three partners and three Director Responsible Individuals (RI). Laura is an accomplished Partner and has specialised in the charity and not-for-profit sector for over a decade. She has been working alongside Jane since joining BHP’s charity team in October 2022 and has a wide range of experience providing audit, compliance, technical accounting and compliance services to many charities and owner managed businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane said: “I’ve enjoyed many happy years with BHP and have seen the firm grow from one office in Sheffield in the 1980s to be represented now by five offices, covering the whole of Yorkshire and North Derbyshire and serving an enviable client base. I’m enormously proud of the Charities and Not for Profit team we’ve developed, and I know it will flourish and grow further under Laura’s leadership.

“I wish the firm every success in what’s to come and will continue to champion the expert work and values of everyone involved in the firm.”

BHP Joint CEO Lisa Leighton said: “Jane will be greatly missed by her colleagues, clients and so many of her friends and associates across the firm and the industry. She has shared her vast knowledge and experience with countless team members over the last 37 years and leaves a lasting legacy within our Charities team.

I’d like to thank Jane for her commitment and dedication to BHP and the not-for-profit sector and wish her a very happy retirement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura added: “Jane has played a key role in establishing BHP as a Northern powerhouse within the third sector and I look forward, along with the rest of the team, to continuing to support our clients as they navigate what can only be described as a challenging economic period.