London Road: Firefighters called out to Sheffield burger joint - with deep fat fryer blamed for blaze
A Sheffield takeaway sounded an alarm this afternoon (May 7) after a deep fat fryer caught fire.
Firefighters were pictured outside You Want Beef, on London Road, Highfield, shortly after noon.
A spokesperson said three fire crews attended from Central and Parkway stations following a call out at 12.09pm. The fire has been logged as ‘accidental’, meaning it is not suspected to have been set deliberately.
They added that the fire involved a deep fat fryer, and crews left the scene at 12.38pm.
You Want Beef opened on London Road in October 2022, and it was the fourth of the franchise at the time. It now has six branches, with an additional seven to open over the coming months.
