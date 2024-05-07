Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield takeaway sounded an alarm this afternoon (May 7) after a deep fat fryer caught fire.

Firefighters were pictured outside You Want Beef, on London Road, Highfield, shortly after noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said three fire crews attended from Central and Parkway stations following a call out at 12.09pm. The fire has been logged as ‘accidental’, meaning it is not suspected to have been set deliberately.

Firefighters attended the Sheffield burger joint You Want Beef on Tuesday May 7

They added that the fire involved a deep fat fryer, and crews left the scene at 12.38pm.