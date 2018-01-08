Logistics development set to create 950 jobs

A major logistics development is expected to create around 950 jobs when it is completed.

The first phase of a speculative development by db symmetry at Symmetry Park, Doncaster, has been completed.

The developer is working with Bassetlaw District Council on the £60m scheme which is located on a 54-acre site at Junction 34 of the A1(M).

A spokesman said: “The new scheme benefits from excellent connectivity with direct motorway links and easy access to Doncaster Sheffield Airport and the East Coast ports.

“The site will be delivered in three phases and offers the option for a building footprint of up to 570,000 sq ft. It is expected that the scheme will support major employment in the area; creating an estimated 950 jobs when fully completed.”

Freddie Oakey, development surveyor at db symmetry, said: “We are pleased to reach this significant milestone at Symmetry Park Doncaster which represents our first venture into this market.

“We recognise that there is a severe shortage of high quality logistics space in the region and strongly believe that the strategic location and high-quality proposition of this scheme will be attractive to a range of national operators seeking a large regional depot.”

Symmetry Park is expected to be completed in July this year.