Local workshops explore exciting new career opportunities in care sector

A local home care company, Home Instead Sheffield and Barnsley, is giving locals the chance to get a taste of what it’s like to work in care.

They are hosting a series of free workshops at Sheffield’s Zest Centre, where they will get a chance to hear stories about caring from care professionals and get a head start in applying for a role in the sector.

The workshops will see the team at Home Instead, who provide care for older people in their own homes, discussing what a job in care entails. Each session will explore a different area of care and attendees will get the chance to ask care professionals anything that they are keen to learn about the role. Also on the agenda will be guidance on how to fill in an application form and interview tips.

Alison Duffy, lead recruiter at Home Instead Sheffield and Barnsley, says: “There’s no better way of finding out what it’s like to work in care than hearing it straight from those who already work in the sector. Anyone who is keen to try a new career should come along to our workshops and find out why care is such a wonderful and rewarding route to take. And even if you already work in care: come and find out more about the roles that Home Instead has on offer. We offer a career pathway which gives you a clear vision of the training opportunities ahead of you, if you’re keen to progress.”

The workshops are free and take place at the Zest Centre at 18 Upperthorpe on the following dates:-

April 21: 10am-12 noon

April 28: 10am-12 noon

May 5: 10am-12 noon.

Home Instead has some exciting opportunities for people keen to further their career in care or try something new. Care professionals at Home Instead carry out tasks such as personal care, including help with dressing and bathing, home help, and not forgetting vital companionship over a cup of tea. There’s also the opportunity to undergo further specialist training such as City & Guilds assured dementia training to support people with dementia.

Attendees can book the workshops either by calling Home Instead Sheffield and Barnsley on 0114 246 9666 or via the following link: