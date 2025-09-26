Local South Indian restaurant announces partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust

Kerala Canteen, Leeds’ brand new Southern Indian hotspot, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust in support of protecting wildlife and wild spaces across Yorkshire. As part of this collaboration, 50p from every sale of the new and already best-selling Malabar Giant IPA will be donated directly to the Trust.

The Malabar Giant IPA, produced by Kirkstall Brewery, is a tribute to the vibrant and endangered Malabar giant squirrel, a striking species native to the forests of Kerala. With its bold, tropical flavours and eye-catching branding, the IPA has quickly captured the imagination - and tastebuds - of guests at Kerala Canteen.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is the only charity entirely dedicated to conserving, protecting and enhancing Yorkshire’s wildlife and wild places. From restoring peatlands to safeguarding seabird colonies and ancient woodlands, the Trust works everyday to create a wilder Yorkshire for the benefit of both people and nature.

By donating proceeds from each pint of Malabar Giant IPA, Kerala Canteen aims to support the Trust’s ongoing mission to converse Yorkshire’s natural heritage. The funds raised will help protect precious local habitats, support endangered species and enhance access to nature for future generations.

In keeping with the spirit of the IPA, and Kerala Canteen’s commitment to wildlife and conservation both near and far, the new partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust reflects a shared passion for sustainability, community, and positive action.

Founded by Chef Bobby Geetha, Kerala Canteen brings a modern twist to South Indian cuisine. With over 20 years of international experience - including training at Le Manoir, Dinner by Heston, and NOMA - Chef Bobby’s innovative menus combine the rich culinary traditions of Kerala with global fine dining techniques. He is also the author of the Fine Dining Indian Cuisine series.

Holly Eva, Corporate Partnerships officer at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust commented: “We are delighted to partner with Kerala Canteen on this unique and heartfelt initiative. It’s fantastic to see a local business championing conservation with such creativity. Every pint of Malabar Giant IPA enjoyed will help us in our mission to protect Yorkshire’s wildlife and wild places - something we know means a great deal to people across the region.”

Bobby Geetha, founder of Kerala Canteen, added: “The Malabar Giant IPA is more than just a beer; it’s a celebration of biodiversity and the wild spirit that connects us across continents. At Kerala Canteen, we blend flavours from Kerala with global techniques, and it only felt natural to extend that ethos to a cause close to our hearts. We’re proud to partner with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to support the incredible work they do right here in our local communities.”

To try out the Malabar Giant IPA for yourself and help contribute to the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, visit www.keralacanteen.com to make a restaurant booking or to browse the menu.