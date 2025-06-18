Local Sheffield recruiter celebrates 30 years in business with fundraiser raising over £1,500 for St Luke’s Hospice

A milestone celebration marked 30 years in the recruitment industry for local recruiter Anna Maher.

The event was a heartfelt evening of generosity and community spirit, raising more than £1,500 for St. Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield. The event was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Thursday 5th June 2025. It brought together clients, colleagues, friends, and members of the Sheffield business community to honour Anna Maher’s three-decade journey in recruitment, while also supporting a cause close to her heart.

Anna was supported on the night by her niece, Rachel Keeton, who works alongside her at Anna’s recruitment agency, Anna Maher Recruitment. Together, they hosted an evening featuring a raffle, quiz, and moving speeches — all of which contributed to the impressive fundraising total. Donations were received both on the night and via their JustGiving page in the lead-up to the event, exceeding the original target of £1,000.

Speaking after the event, Anna Maher, founder and Managing Director of Anna Maher Recruitment, shared her gratitude: “This event was a celebration of 30 years in an industry I love, but more than that, it was a way of giving back to the Sheffield community that has given me so much. I’m overwhelmed by the generosity we’ve seen and incredibly proud that together we’ve raised vital funds for St. Luke’s. It’s a night I’ll never forget.”

The funds will support the hospice’s ongoing work delivering palliative care to people across Sheffield. Matthew Sheriden, Senior Fundraising Manager ‑ Corporate and Philanthropy, at St. Luke’s Hospice, attended the event and added: “We’re incredibly grateful to Anna and everyone involved in this fantastic evening. Donations like these allow us to continue offering compassionate, specialist care to local people and their families at some of the most difficult times in their lives. The support from the business community means the world to us.”

While the night was filled with laughter, memories, and recognition of Anna’s long-standing commitment to people-first recruitment, its true success lay in its purpose: raising funds and awareness for a charity that plays such a vital role in the city.

The team at Anna Maher Recruitment will continue their fundraising efforts throughout the year, with more activities planned to mark Anna’s anniversary while supporting St. Luke’s Hospice.

To donate or to find out more, visit Anna Maher Recruitments JustGiving page.