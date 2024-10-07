Local entrepreneurs launch innovative business platform to boost Sheffield's economy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a bold move to revitalise Sheffield's business community, local entrepreneurs Philippa Hodgson and Julie Collings have launched Local Link Hub, a groundbreaking online platform designed to connect, support, and empower local businesses.

As Sheffield undergoes significant changes, including the redevelopment of iconic spaces like the former John Lewis building, Local Link Hub aims to be at the forefront of the city's economic renaissance. The platform offers a unique opportunity for businesses to collaborate, share resources, and tap into the collective strength of Sheffield's entrepreneurial spirit.

"We've seen Sheffield evolve over the years, and we believe now is the perfect time to bring businesses together to celebrate and capitalise on the new developments around our city," said Philippa Hodgson, co-founder of Local Link Hub. "Our platform is designed to help local businesses thrive together in this exciting period of growth."

Julie Collings, co-founder and experienced business coach, added, "Local Link Hub is more than just a networking tool. It's a comprehensive ecosystem that supports businesses at every stage, from startups to established enterprises. We're committed to fostering an environment where everyone can contribute to a brighter future for Sheffield."

Founders of Local Link Hub Philippa Hodgson (left) and Julie Collings (right)

The launch of Local Link Hub comes at a crucial time for Sheffield's business community. With recent developments like the revitalisation of the West End and ongoing consultations for the former John Lewis building's transformation, the city is poised for a new era of economic growth.

To kickstart this initiative, Local Link Hub is offering an unprecedented one-year free membership to all Sheffield businesses. This offer aims to encourage widespread adoption and create a robust network of local enterprises.

Key features of Local Link Hub include:

A user-friendly platform for business networking and collaboration Resources for startups and established businesses A marketplace for local services and products Tools for event planning and ticket sales Opportunities for cross-industry partnerships

The founders bring a wealth of diverse experience to the project. Hodgson's background spans from biomedical science to property renovation and web development, while Collings brings expertise in banking, education, and professional coaching.

Local Link Hub's mission aligns closely with Sheffield's vision for the future. By reinvesting 50% of subscription profits into local projects, the platform aims to enhance communities and promote sustainable business practices.

As Sheffield continues to evolve, with projects like the redevelopment of the iconic Cole Brothers building and the expansion of the city's digital and creative sectors, Local Link Hub is positioned to play a pivotal role in connecting and empowering local businesses.

For more information about Local Link Hub and to take advantage of the one-year free membership offer, visit https://locallinkhub.co.uk.