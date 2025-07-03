Local accountancy firms get training to boost business growth

South Yorkshire and Derbyshire business owners can look forward to extra support from their accountants with the launch of a new business coaching training course.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Profit Improvement Coach Certification is designed to give accountants the skills to confidently coach their business owner clients and help their businesses thrive.

The training has been developed by Chesterfield business, AVN The Accountant’s Network, which has been working with accountancy firms since 1998.

Managing director Shane Lukas said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Lukas, managing director of AVN The Accountant's Network, who has created the training course.

“Business owners have had to deal with multiple challenges in the last few years and many of them are literally killing themselves trying to keep going.”

“Accountants look at their clients’ numbers all the time; they see the inefficiencies, the pricing mistakes, the cash flow disasters waiting to happen, but they often lack the confidence to go beyond their traditional accounting role.”

“This training gives accountants the skills to offer real support to their clients so business owners can develop and grow without having to sacrifice everything for the sake of their business.”

Accountants attending the 2-day Profit Improvement Coach course will learn how to use their existing skills with numbers to transform the profits of their clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants who pass the course will then become a certified Profit Improvement Coach.

Accountants interested in attending can find more details at https://avn.co.uk/profit-improvement-certification/.