Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A packaging manufacturer in Sheffield has been fined for safety breaches after a worker suffered severe hand injuries at a factory.

On June 15, 2020, an agency worker injured their fingers when using a table saw without a guard at Loadhog Limited’s site at Hawke Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The worker, who was operating the saw, received the injuries when his fingers came into contact with a rotating saw blade. Three fingers were partially severed although they were later reattached in hospital.

Loadhog Limited’s, at Hawke Street, Sheffield, was fined £100,000 by the Health and Safety Executive after a worker partially severed their fingers when using a table saw without a guard.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found that the company had failed to carry out a suitable and sufficient risk assessment, resulting in a failure to provide a suitable guard, allowing access to the exposed parts of the saw blade.

At Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 25, Loadhog Limited of The Hog Works, Hawke Street, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 11 of the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 and Regulation 3 of the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were fined £100,000 and ordered to pay £3,139.75 in costs.

Loadhog Limited did not provide a suitable guard, allowing access to the exposed parts of the saw blade.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Laura Hunter said: “This incident could so easily have been avoided by simply implementing the correct control measures and safe working practices.

“HSE has clear guidance on the provision and use of work equipment that can help in preventing incidents like this from happening.