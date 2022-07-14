A controversial new Sheffield cycle route appears to be bedding in as motorists ‘find another way round’.

The number of drivers forced to do a three-point turn on Little London Road is falling residents say.

And there are fewer double parked cars on the road on the approach to the new bollards.

The popular rat run between Woodseats and Abbeydale has been blocked to vehicles under the railway bridge near Rydal Road, as part of the new Sheaf Valley Cycle Route.

In the first few days, barriers were thrown in the adjacent river and metal bollards sawn off overnight.

Big queues built up as people missed, or ignored, ‘road closed’ signs. And David Feehan, landlord of the nearby Hardy Pick pub, said trade was badly damaged.

Kevin Tingle, aged 70, uses Little London Road every day.

Today there is a hole in the middle of the road with an Amey sign up stating ‘essential highway works’. New bollards are also being installed.

Meersbrook resident Robin May, who described himself as a dad, driver and cyclist, said: “There are fewer people chancing it and coming down before realising they can’t get through.

“It’s bedding in as people work out new routes. It’s not going to be an overnight process.”

Nick, who lives in Woodseats, said he used to drive down the road daily.

He said: “I can’t completely see the point of it, it means spending a lot more time on Abbeydale Road. But after a bit you just forget and go the other way.

“It’s nice to be able to walk in the middle of the road.”

A man said his daughter lived in nearby flats and she was having to travel further to pick up her son from school, which was adding to pollution.

Coun Maroof Raouf tweeted that the road had been dug up because of a suspected fault with an electricity cable. Some of the new street furniture will have lights, he added.

And it was adding five minutes to her journey due to congested traffic.

He added: “For the locals it’s causing a problem. And the signage is very bad, it’s not clear it’s now a no through road.”

Vegan accountant cycle commuter Kevin Tingle, aged 70, said: “It’s a lot better. All these people saying they can’t manage are talking nonsense.”

The closure to motor traffic is a six-month trial.

It has been claimed the signs are unclear.