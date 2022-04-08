On Friday, April 8, the steel company announced the proposed cuts as part of its restructuring and transformation plans, but this also includes an increase of up to 161 roles at its Rotherham plant.

The manufacturer has also launched a consultation to restructure the Stocksbridge works and its downstream operations.

The company said it had taken the ‘strategic decision’ to grow and invest in its core GREENSTEEL operation at Rotherham to build it into a two million tonne per year recycling production facility feeding its downstream rolling mills producing both long and flat products.

Liberty Speciality Steels, Stocksbridge. Picture: Chris Etchells

Responding to the announcement, Wentworth and Dearne Labour MP John Healey said the job losses at Stocksbridge are a 'serious concern'.

He said: “These are really tough trading times for the UK steel industry, with sky high energy costs and little help from the Government.

"The job losses at Stocksbridge are a serious concern and workers there will want to see Liberty secure a long-term investment partner soon.

“But the 161 extra jobs at Aldwark are welcome news, and should give Stocksbridge workers the opportunity to switch across.

"This confirms the company’s confidence in the Rotherham site to deliver the steel needed by Liberty for its UK operations.”

‘Difficult to be anything other than nervous’

Sarah Champion, Rotherham Labour MP, however, remains cautious over the proposed announcement.

She said: “Until we can scrutinise the details of the restructure at the various Liberty South Yorkshire plants, it is difficult to be anything other than nervous.

"My thoughts are with the workers and their families at this hugely stressful time. I know they have done all they can over the last decade to accommodate the changing global market, ownership and Government priorities.

"Now is not the time for Liberty to repay that loyalty by cutting highly skilled workers from a strategic industry that we need more than ever.

"I will do all I can to make sure Liberty do right by their staff to both minimise the impact of change and make sure as many as possible remain employed."

Miriam Cates: Optimistic restructuring plans can give support the firm needs

Although the restructuring will result in a ‘small reduction’ in the size of the workforce, Penistone and Stocksbridge Conservative MP said she is optimistic that this could give the support the firm needs.

She said: “Unfortunately the restructuring will apparently result in a small reduction in the size of the workforce at Stocksbridge, but Liberty have said that an equivalent number of jobs are being created at their Rotherham site.

"The unions will be involved in this, and I'll be monitoring the situation closely as the process continues to ensure that workers are treated fairly.