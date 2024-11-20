Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steelworkers in South Yorkshire say eight weeks of pension contributions have gone unpaid - as the company faces a winding up petition.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Liberty Steel employee said there had been no communications from the company about payments, affecting hundreds of workers at plants in Rotherham and Stocksbridge, and they had found out through unions.

They added: “Their stance is that Aviva are refusing the payments due to the hearing which I find unbelievable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanjeev Gupta, CEO and chairman of GFG Alliance - which owns Liberty Steel - and a union banner at the Stocksbridge steelworks | NW

It comes as Speciality Steels UK, a subsidiary of Liberty Steel, faces a winding up hearing at the High Court of Justice today.

Supplier Harsco Metals Group is seeking to force the firm into liquidation so assets can be sold to pay debts.

Harsco is a sub-contractor supplying machinery and staff. Liberty has offered to take on staff and acquire equipment in a bid to halt the winding up process.

A Liberty Steel spokesperson said their pension provider had said it cannot accept payments as they “continue due diligence to support a change in our bank account for payments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “This delay has resulted in September and October pension contributions being held until the situation is resolved. Individual and company pension contributions are held securely in a separate account and are available for our pension provider.”

On the winding up, they added: “Liberty has extended an offer to Harsco to employ its staff and acquire their equipment, aiming for a mutual resolution to preserve jobs.

“We plan to request an adjournment pending the outcome of the announced restructuring plan and, in the meantime, remain hopeful for a constructive approach from Harsco.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week Liberty announced plans for a restructure to ‘significantly reduce’ debt at Speciality Steel UK. Creditors must approve the plan.

Liberty has been hit by a ‘severe market downturn’, high UK energy costs and debts from Greensill Capital. Hundreds of Speciality Steel workers are on furlough.