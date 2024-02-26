Leopold Square named a Green Champion at 2023 Green Apple Environment Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leopold Square, located in the heart of Sheffield, has been named a 2023 International Green Champion at the prestigious Green Apple Environment Awards.

The award highlights Leopold Square’s commitment to sustainable refuse management by ensuring none of its waste is sent to landfill. This achievement is recognition for the collaborative efforts of Leopold Square's management team and its waste partner, Futur First.

The Green Apple Environment Awards, established in 1994 by The Green Organisation, acknowledge, reward, and promote environmental best practices on an international scale. Leopold Square's dedication to environmentally conscious waste management earned them the prestigious Green Champion Award – the top award in the waste management category.

The award was presented to Sam Rice, Leopold Square Site Manager, and Chris Montgomery, Regional Facilities Manager at Savills, the managing agents for Leopold Square, during a special ceremony held at the Houses of Parliament.

Sam Rice commented: "We are delighted to receive the 2023 International Green Champion Award. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the entire Leopold Square team. I would like to extend thanks to the bars, restaurants and hotel located in the square for their cooperation and support in making our waste management initiatives a success.