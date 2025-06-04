Leonard Curtis secures commercial mortgage for family-owned restaurant

Leonard Curtis has secured a commercial mortgage deal for Devrim Zana, an independent restaurant in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Trading as Enver’s Turkish Grill, the family-owned business has built a loyal customer base with its warm hospitality, recipes inspired by traditional Turkish cuisine and its commitment to providing a unique dining experience.

A commercial mortgage was agreed by challenger business bank, Allica Bank, with Leonard Curtis’ funding team leveraging their sector knowledge and expertise within the leisure industry to source the most appropriate solution for the business.

Kelly McGrath, Business Development Manager at Leonard Curtis, said: “Labour availability, inflation and consumer spending changes have created a challenging environment within the leisure industry so it’s positive to see independent, family-owned restaurants like Enver’s continuing to thrive. The deal with Allica Bank will not only secure the business’ future, but reduces its outgoings, allowing the reinvestment of capital for other priorities.”

Leonard Curtis’ funding team navigated series of challenges to get the purchase completed, working in partnership with Leonard Curtis Legal.

Kirstie Taskin, Director of Devrim Zana, commented: “Buying our commercial building was a stressful experience at times but Kelly kept us calm and guided us through every step. From the very beginning, she was knowledgeable, responsive, and incredibly patient—always there to answer our questions and offer reassurance when things felt overwhelming. Her expertise and steady support made a huge difference.”

Ben Green, Business Development Manager at Allica Bank, supported Devrim Zana and Leonard Curtis throughout the process.

Ben said: “The Allica team is delighted to have been able to support this thriving Sheffield restaurant and secure their future in the area. Hospitality and leisure businesses often struggle to find banks with the expertise to lend to them, which is why it was so important they had the support of Kelly and the Leonard Curtis team. It has been rewarding to collaborate with them on this.”