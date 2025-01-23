Leeds Lord Mayor is first to sign Unity Enterprise anniversary guest book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, became the first person to sign the Unity Enterprise (UE) 25th anniversary guest book when she visited Leeds Media Centre to offer her personal support for UE’s work to boost entrepreneurship in the city’s hard-to-reach communities.

Founded in 2000, UE is the not-for-profit subsidiary of BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise which manages affordable homes for tenants in Leeds and Kirklees.

It is celebrating its landmark year with a packed programme of enterprise-themed events including business breakfasts, roundtables, workshops and social gatherings.

Councillor Marshall Katung accepted an invitation from UE chair Sharon Jandu OBE to tour Leeds Media Centre which recently completed a £1.8 million redevelopment in partnership with Leeds City Council and the European Regional Development Fund, creating 12 new business units, a bespoke enterprise hub and a podcast studio.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung (third from right) on her visit to Leeds Media Centre with Unity Enterprise representatives (from left to right) Adrian Green (manager), Cristine Wilson (business tenant), Amina Shann (board member), Sharon Jandu OBE (chair) and John Jagger (board member)

It is one of three business centres operated by UE which provide 142 affordable business units for over 80 diverse businesses employing more than 1200 people.

Councillor Marshall Katung said: “It was a delight to see all that’s been done at the centre and meet business tenants, board members and staff.

“UE does fantastic work to help new enterprises become sustainable and support aspiring entrepreneurs in gaining the skills they need to run their own business.

“Sharon is rightly recognised as one of the country’s most inspirational advocates of entrepreneurship in deprived communities.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung (centre) signs the Unity Enterprise guest book watched by (from left to right) Sharon Jandu OBE (chair), Amina Shann (board member), Cristine Wilson (business tenant), John Jagger (board member) and Adrian Green (manager)

“Under her leadership, I have no doubt that UE’s 25th anniversary year will be a resounding success.”

Sharon Jandu said: “Abigail is the first African to be elected to Leeds City Council and the first African Lord Mayor of Leeds.

“There is no one more appropriate to be the first person to sign the guest book which will serve as a permanent record of the many exciting people whose involvement will make our 25th anniversary year so memorable.

“I am immensely proud of the work UE does across our three centres to promote enterprise, share expertise and improve life experiences.

“In collaboration with public and private sector partners, I believe we can reach even greater heights.”

Adrian Green, UE manager, said: “Councillor Marshall Katung is an iconic figure and, as the first citizen of Leeds, it is wonderful to see her name as the first entry in our guest book.

“Leeds City Council, which owns Leeds Media Centre, has been incredibly supportive of our initiatives over many years.

“We look forward to continue working closely with elected members and officers to develop business skills, create jobs and expand enterprise opportunities in the city.”