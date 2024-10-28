Leeds-based business brokers, Dexterity Partners supports legal practice Bhayani Law with their acquisition by MAKE UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds based business brokers, Dexterity Partners recently supported Bhayani Law, a specialist employment law and HR consultancy based in Sheffield with its acquisition by Make UK, one of the UK’s leading providers of employment law and HR services.

Established in 2014 by Jay Bhayani, Bhayani Law has grown exponentially over ten years providing employment law and HR advice to help businesses and charities across the UK.

Make UK already provides advice to thousands of businesses around the UK, from FTSE 100 companies and hallmark British brands through to innovative start-ups. This latest acquisition forms part of an ongoing strategy to strengthen and grow Make UK’s employment law and HR service regionally throughout the UK and to increase its customer base by acquiring one of the most exciting and dynamic specialist firms in the UK.

Furthermore, it also gives Bhayani Law access to a wide range of support and resources available from Make UK to grow its HR and employment law business to support even more effectively the business community in the Yorkshire region.

The sale was led by Simon Brayshaw, Co-Founder and Director of Dexterity Partners, who offer owner managed and SME businesses a unique start to finish service to sell their business.

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK said: “We are delighted to have acquired such a fast-growing, dynamic and successful business in Bhayani Law. Our employment law service is already best in class and is a critical part of our offering to manufacturers and other businesses of all sizes. This will help us broaden our reach and appeal.”

Jay Bhayani said: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in the ten years since Bhayani Law was established. To become part of Make UK is a heartwarming endorsement of our success. The collaboration will bring together our mutual strengths, allow more opportunities for my team, greater resources for our clients and enable us to achieve our growth ambitions. It has been great working with Dexterity Partners who were an invaluable support throughout the entire sale process.”

Simon Brayshaw, Co-Founder and Director, Dexterity Partners commented: “It has been brilliant to see MAKE UK acquire Bhayani Law. Working with Jay from the very start has been a pleasure and it has been great to have achieved what we believe is a “win win” deal for both parties involved. I look forward to seeing how they successfully develop together in the coming years”

With over 60 years’ experience of selling owner managed and SME businesses, Dexterity Partners offers a unique start to finish service with all stages from preparation for sale through to final transaction. With all parts of the process including business, financial and legal advice under a single entity, there is no need for multiple advisors, creating a streamlined, cost-effective process for clients