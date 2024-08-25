Leah's Yard: Persephonica move to Sheffield is 'huge show of faith' in the city as podcast firm finds new home
He is credited with the likes of the BBC's Newscast, Americast and more, and was the man who persuaded former King Edwards pupil Emily Maitlis away from her BBC Newsnight job to launch The News Agents with Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.
Sheffield City Council Leader Tom Hunt says Dino has given Sheffield the ultimate show of faith by moving into the new Leah's Yard development. His podcast production company, Persephonica - which currently produces the popular Political Currency podcast with Ed Balls and George Osborne - was previously only London-based with no official office space, but now they're in Sheffield and here to stay.
