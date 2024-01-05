Leading Yorkshire online retailer Mattress Online celebrates award-winning year

The UK’s leading independent mattress retailer, Mattress Online, enjoyed another bumper year after collecting several prestigious industry awards in 2023 while celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Winning national, regional and trade awards throughout 2023, Mattress Online has continued to boost its profile and increase its market share, with its unique and ambitious growth strategy and improved logistic processes being recognised.

In February 2023, the Rotherham-based business was named as one of the UK’s official Top 100 SME Businesses by Elite Business Magazine. The prestigious rankings, in association with Elite Business Magazine, champion new business, championing startups and SMEs that are spearheading Britain forward. Mattress Online ranked at seventh place and also received the Elite Business Top 100 Innovation of the Year Award.

Later on, Ward Hadaway and the Yorkshire Post partnered to rank Mattress Online the second Fastest Growing Large Business and 10th overall in the Fastest 50 Businesses. Ward Hadaway and the Yorkshire Post compiled a list of 50 independent businesses in Yorkshire that have increased turnover in the last three financial years from the awarding date.

Mattress Online

In summer, the Growth Index placed Mattress Online 79th in the Top 100 fastest-growing UK businesses over the last two years. Of the Top 25 fastest-growing UK retailers, Mattress Online was also placed 20th. Growth Index is an independent body that ranks the growth of businesses across the UK.

For the second consecutive year, Mattress Online was also voted by suppliers and manufacturers in the bed and furniture industry as the best online retailer by Interiors Monthlyin September of 2023, commending the company on its dedication to the service provided to customers.

In November 2023, Mattress Online was proud to be ranked 48th on the inaugural Fastest Growth 50 list. This list draws in businesses from across Yorkshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and the North East regions, ranking them based on their growth over the last 12 months.

Steve Adams, CEO of Mattress Online, said: “To continue to be acknowledged locally and nationally for our work is incredible and it’s a testament to our hard working team as we continue to grow.

Ward Hadaway Fastest 50

“After going from strength to strength in 2023 and winning multiple awards, 2024 is set to be the biggest yet.”

The tech-first company is pushing forward on its ambitious clicks and mortar expansion plan, having grown from humble beginnings storing mattresses in a garage 20 years ago.