Leading street food event Peddler Market partners with Triple Point Brewing

Award-winning street food and music event Peddler Market has partnered with craft beer producers Triple Point Brewing.

The partnership will see the Sheffield-based brewery become the house brand for lager and session ale at the monthly market as well as the wider calendar of events that take place at Peddler Warehouse throughout the year.

The partnership hails a new era for Peddler, which has been operating in Sheffield for over 10 years, opting to champion a local brewery that has been producing its range of lagers and craft ales within the city for over six years. Recently Peddler Warehouse hosted the inaugural Neepsend Craft Beer Festival which celebrated Sheffield’s well-established passion for craft beer.

Visitors to Peddler Warehouse will find Triple Point’s best-selling beers Cryo and Briganti being poured, with guest appearances from the brewery’s wider range on rotation. Briganti is their newest session lager brewed in the mellow Italian style and is named in recognition of the pre-Roman tribes that settled in the hills above Sheffield and collaborated with Rome over 2000 years ago.

Peddler’s Jordan Roberts, Ben Smith, and Triple Point’s George Brook

Naomi Buckland, managing director of Peddler said: “It’s fantastic to be partnering with Triple Point. They’re a huge asset to Sheffield’s beer scene, producing some of the best craft beers in the country from right here in the city.

“There is a creativity and inventiveness evident across their entire range, and there is also a mutual appreciation and shared vision for the city that we feel confident we can turn into some energetic and innovative event programming.”

George Brook, co-founder, and sales manager at Triple Point Brewing said: “We’ve always wanted to pour at Peddler. In the early days when we were designing beers, we would often ask ourselves ‘would you see this at Peddler?’ as a good steer of whether we were on the right path.

“As a business, we love supplying locally, and we’re firm believers that you don’t need to look beyond an S postcode to find top-quality beer and events.”

Triple Point Brewing will be poured at the next Peddler Market taking place on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 April at Peddler Warehouse, 92 Burton Road, Neepsend, S3 8BX.