Leading Sheffield-based PR and marketing agency wins prestigious national award

Sheffield-based PR, marketing and design agency, Chapter II has received a national award for its services to the property industry.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agency was named Best EA Supplier Small Gold at this year’s EA Masters, the UK’s biggest estate agency event, held at Evolution London.

Chapter II has a dedicated Property Services division, with a raft of leading clients ranging from non-compete estate and letting agents to developers and industry suppliers. These include London-based Paramount Properties, strategic development partners Queensberry Real Estate and out-of-hours property management company, PropCall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award reflects the agency’s consistent growth and success in the sector, delivering impactful results for clients through notable media coverage, dynamic brand activations, and high-engagement social media campaigns.

Chapter II wins Best Supplier Small Gold at EA Masters 2024.

Jen Beal, CEO at Chapter II, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be named Best EA Supplier Small Gold at EA Masters 2024. This is a huge win for the team and reflects how hard we work to help our clients meet their business goals.

“Before joining Chapter II in 2022, I worked as an estate agent for over 15 years, with roles in residential sales, lettings and new homes. With a unique understanding of the industry and experience in brand and property marketing, I saw a clear opportunity to expand our property division, creating a distinct specialty within our service offering. We’re incredibly proud of the impact we’ve made, supporting some of the best property brands in the UK with their PR and marketing strategies.”

Alongside its Property Services division, Chapter II also works with a range of leisure, healthcare and professional services clients, such as Peddler Market, Frenchgate Shopping Centre, Taylor Emmet and B Braun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in Neepsend, Sheffield, Chapter II works with clients from across the UK, helping them to achieve their objectives through innovative and strategic PR, marketing and design solutions. Learn more at chapterii.agency.