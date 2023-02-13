Electric car company Tesla has opened its first garage in Sheffield creating 15 jobs.

The unit on Drake House Crescent, Waterthorpe, near Crystal Peaks shopping centre, sells two vehicles new: Model 3, starting at £43,000, and Model Y, starting at £45,000. It also sells used Teslas including Model X and Model S. It also offers servicing. The unit on Ergo Park was formerly used by Pennine Foods.

Last month, National World reported Tesla cut between 10 and 13 per cent off the price of Model 3 and Model Y cars. Higher performance versions of both cars also saw significant reductions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long Range variants of both models fell by £5,000 while the top-spec Performance versions have had £8,000 slashed from their asking price. A Long Range Model 3 now costs £50,990 and a Performance spec costs £57,990.

Electric car company Tesla has opened its first garage in Sheffield creating 15 jobs.

The American firm claimed the cuts were in response to stabilising supply and production costs but observers have also suggested that softening demand could be behind the move.