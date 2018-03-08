Law firm moves into Sheffield

A law firm is expanding into Sheffield by taking space in one of the last upmarket offices in the city centre.

BRM Solicitors of Chesterfield will occupy almost half of the third floor of Steel City House on West Street, with room for up to 50 people.

Developer John Scotting said he was talking to five other firms who were “reasonably serious” about moving in - and if they all went ahead the building would be full.

The news will fuel a growing belief that a building boom is needed overcome a shortage of space and meet demand.

Mr Scotting said: “I can confirm that BRM Solicitors have entered into a lease of the third floor. Further information will follow in a few weeks’ time, as their fit-out works start to take shape and an official opening date can be confirmed.

“We’re also talking to several other interested parties. The market appears to be pretty buoyant and the feedback that we’re receiving now the development is complete is overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s taken a bit long then I had hoped. But it may well turn out to be just the right time.”

Steel City House is already home to the British Business Bank. It can accommodate 600 people.

Earlier this week The Star revealed office take-up in Sheffield hit at a 10-year high in 2017.

Some 85 deals were completed, with firms taking almost twice as much space compared to the year before.

Availability of prime office stock fell to its lowest level on record, figures show. At the same time rents hit an ‘all time high’.

Rob Darrington, partner at CPP, said newly-available 3 St Paul’s Place, Acero and Steel City House had all experienced “good levels of interest” and there was an immediate shortage of Grade ‘A’ office supply for 2018.

That meant new building projects were likely to be launched on a ‘pre-let’ basis, where occupiers where agreed before construction started.

He added: “We are expecting interest from occupiers on a pre-let basis.”