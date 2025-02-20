Law firm expands corporate team in Sheffield

National law firm Shakespeare Martineau has welcomed corporate legal director Laura Giles to its Sheffield office hub.

With more than 12 years’ experience, Laura has joined Shakespeare Martineau from Stone King, where she spent the past three years as a senior associate in the firm’s Leeds office. Prior to this, she worked for Knights, which acquired Keebles, in Sheffield.

An experienced corporate lawyer, Laura advises on acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures, investments, reorganisations, and general corporate governance and shareholder matters. She works across a range of sectors, including digital and technology, manufacturing, hospitality, education and social enterprise.

Laura said: “I’m excited to have joined a firm with such a strong reputation and ambitious plans for growth, particularly in South Yorkshire. I’m looking forward to helping the Sheffield office go from strength to strength and contributing to the development of the corporate offering across the region.

“Having previously worked with various Shakespeare Martineau colleagues in my Keebles days, it’s great to be reunited with familiar faces. Whether supporting clients in growing and scaling their businesses through investment or acquisitions, or helping those looking to secure an exit, it’s rewarding to play a part in their success.”

Shakespeare Martineau is proactively seeking talented people to join the firm on its growth journey, including mergers, team recruitment and lateral hires nationally.

Matt Ainsworth, corporate partner at Shakespeare Martineau in Sheffield, said: “We are continuing our investment in the South Yorkshire market – a region we see a lot of potential in – and we are thrilled to welcome Laura to the Sheffield team, a move that will help to boost this commitment.

“Laura has a strong reputation in Sheffield, and her technical knowledge and broad experience will be a real asset to our national corporate team as we look to enhance our transactional offering and, additionally, cement our reputation in South Yorkshire.”