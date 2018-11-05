Law firm celebrates launch of Sheffield city centre offices

BRM Solicitors welcomed more than 100 people to a party to celebrate the legal firm’s arrival in Sheffield.

The firm has taken space in Steel City House on West Street in an expansion from its base in Chesterfield. It occupies half of the third floor with room for up to 50 people.

Guests at BRM Solicitors' Sheffield launch party at Steel City House.

Adrian Sheehan, BRM director and head of real estate, said Sheffield was a national business hub which had a bright future.

He added: “This event was a chance for us to show business partners and professionals in Sheffield that we are open for business.

“With locally-sourced talent, we look forward to helping to shape the future of the city and acting as ambassadors for Sheffield on the national stage.”

Alastair Reid, BRM director who heads up the Sheffield office added: “We will be looking to fill this fantastic space over the coming months with the brightest and best legal talent in Sheffield.”