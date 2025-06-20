Late licence for Barnsley bar despite neighbour's ‘Jiggle Gate’ concerns

lA bar in Barnsley’s Victorian Arcade has been granted permission to extend its opening hours, despite objections from a neighbouring business.

The Country Club will now open from 9am until 2am daily, following a successful application to vary its premises licence, which includes several conditions.

Live music can now be played indoors from 5.30pm to 11pm, while recorded music is permitted both indoors and outdoors from 9am to 2am. However, only a small speaker may be used outside, and only after nearby shops have closed.

Alcohol sales have also been extended, allowing both on- and off-site consumption from 9am to 2am, an increase from the previous 11am to 11pm. Opening hours have similarly been extended to 2am.

Neighbouring opticians The Spectacle Shop objected to the plans, raising concerns about noise, antisocial behaviour and the wellbeing of vulnerable customers. One incident, captured on CCTV and submitted to the council, showed a woman allegedly jiggling her breasts at passersby, including an 85 year old man.

During a licensing meeting on June 19, shop owner Phillip Potter acknowledged that some behaviour, like what he called “jiggle gate”, was beyond the bar’s control, but said it still contributed to an unsuitable atmosphere.

He said noise from customers continued to affect his business. “40 per cent of retail sales can be lost from having your windows [and] door closed. If your windows are open, mine have to be closed, because of the noise.”

Potter argued the two businesses were fundamentally incompatible. “When the Country Club first opened, we agreed to reduce our opening hours from a 5.30pm close to a 4pm close. Now we can live with that, but I can’t live with an earlier close.”

He added: “When I go to the pub, I’m not worried about what I’m saying, I’m letting my hair down. But we get people coming in with severe problems that can be life-changing, and the environment has to feel right. The reason we closed early is because the environment didn’t feel right anymore.”

An objection from Gallagher’s Cafe was withdrawn after the applicants proposed conditions to limit noise and monitor behaviour. These included restricting outdoor music before 5.30pm, regular noise checks, and staff supervision outside during key trading hours.

The Country Club agreed to a suite of measures, including staff training, increased CCTV, a dispersal policy, and a pledge to maintain open communication with nearby businesses.

Solicitor Michelle Hazlewood, representing owners Rebecca and Paul McNicholas, told the committee the pair have over 20 years’ experience operating licensed venues in Barnsley, including Annie Murray’s and Pure Pop. A written submission stated the venue had no police incidents and was involved in local safety schemes such as Purple Flag and Best Bar None.

Addressing complaints about a separate incident involving a hen party and a blow-up doll, Ms Hazlewood said the group “were not customers of the bar and had merely been passing through the Arcade.”

The Licensing Regulatory Board Sub-Committee approved the application unanimously at a meeting on 19 June, attended by councillors Roy Bowser, Sherry Holling, Sarah Tattersall and reserve member Tim Shepherd.