Last chance to buy new home at Barratt Homes’ Torne Farm development in New Rossington, near Doncast

The development is now over 95% sold out with a limited number of homes remaining, including a fully furnished Show Home.

Torne Farm is a highly-sought development with only eight homes remaining, consisting of three and four bed homes, starting at £204,000 for a three-bed and £270,000 for a four-bed home. Included in the remaining homes is the four bedroom Radleigh Show Home.

Buyers of the Radleigh Show Home will benefit from them being entirely furnished including the upgrades, fixtures, fittings and furniture, meaning buyers can take advantage of moving into a ready-made home priced at £350,000.

Torne Farm Development, New Rossington

Torne Farm, which is located in the popular village of New Rossington, is less than a 15 minute drive to Doncaster and within 10 minutes of Yorkshire Wildlife Park and Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping.

Torne Farm is already home to a thriving community with access to local transport links, including the M18 and A1(M), as well as good local schools. Residents also enjoy easy access to open green spaces including a riverside walk nearby, making this an ideal development for first-time buyers, families and downsizers.

Hayley Mitchell, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Torne Farm development, comments: “We are delighted to share the news that this development, in the highly desirable area of New Rossington, is over 95% sold leaving eight three and four bedroom homes remaining.

“Torne Farm is a welcoming community and has become a very popular development for first-time buyers, families and downsizers due to the array of amenities nearby. The remaining homes at Torne Farm are the last chance to secure your dream home in this highly sought after village of New Rossington.”