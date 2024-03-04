Last chance for businesses to share their views on AI in region’s latest Quarterly Economic Survey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Presented in collaboration with the three South Yorkshire Chambers, the QES is part of the largest and most representative independent business survey of its kind in the UK. Each quarter more than 6,000 businesses are asked to participate.

The Artificial Intelligence Survey is open now until 12 March and gives respondents a chance to articulate their views on different aspects of this topic such as whether they perceive AI to be a promising opportunity or a looming threat, whether they have skills in-house to utilise the technology, whether they are well-positioned compared to their competitors, and if they expect AI to affect the number of people they employ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Equipped with the findings from this poll, the South Yorkshire Chambers (Sheffield, Doncaster and Barnsley & Rotherham) will be able to more authentically represent and support the local business community when it comes to these matters.

The AI Survey

The results will be used to lobby for change that ensures our region is better prepared for the imminent rise of Artificial Intelligence, especially as its capabilities continue to evolve at a rapid pace.

Louisa Harrison-Walker, CEO of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “With our latest QES, local businesses have a valuable opportunity to discuss their views on Artificial Intelligence. We recognise that it’s a topical discussion for many of our members, as it is for this year’s elections too, and that it could have a range of implications for businesses and their employees.

“It’s important for us to gain these insights so we can inform conversations on a national level and assist businesses at a local level. I urge all organisations in Sheffield to spare a few minutes to fill in this survey and make their voice heard. Every response counts and each will make a massive difference to the future of the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The QES makes real change possible. The previous survey, which went out at the end of last year, concentrated on the region’s views on transport infrastructure. The main findings were: South Yorkshire’s transport infrastructure is not meeting business needs; transport delays have a significant impact on our businesses; and firms in the region want across-the-board improvements to transport infrastructure.

In response, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce has taken these findings to its Transport Forum. The forum aims to be meaningful and have impact in the real economy – by not simply being a place to talk – but establishing an association that will drive worthwhile change, taking on board the perspectives of local businesses of every size.

Peter Kennan, Private Sector Co-chair of the Transport and Environment Board at the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and co-chair of the Transport Forum, said: “The Transport Forum’s mission is to help South Yorkshire be home to one of the best transport systems in the United Kingdom, something which can only be achieved when we work together.”

The Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, as part of the wider British Chambers of Commerce, represents Sheffield on a regional and national level, and helps businesses to grow and build communities.