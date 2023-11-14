Last chance for businesses to share infrastructure views in latest quarterly economic survey

Businesses in Sheffield are being asked to share their views on the region’s transport infrastructure as Sheffield Chamber of Commerce’s latest Quarterly Economic Survey (QES) draws to a close.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Presented in collaboration with the three South Yorkshire Chambers, the QES is part of the largest and most representative independent business survey of its kind in the UK. Each quarter more than 6,000 businesses are asked to participate.

For the last survey of 2023, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Doncaster Chamber and Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, are hoping to gain insight on how infrastructure in the region is affecting local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A similar Infrastructure Survey was carried out this time last year, so now the survey aims to gauge if the situation has improved since then. It asks the important questions about whether businesses think the region’s transport networks are fit for purpose.

The Infrastructure Survey

The data from this survey will allow each Chamber to authentically represent its members on these issues and amplify its collective voice to influence local and national governments or policy makers to support local businesses in the region.

Louisa Harrison-Walker, CEO of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “With our latest QES, local businesses have a valuable opportunity to discuss their infrastructure needs. We recognise that if infrastructure is not up to scratch it can have negative implications for businesses and employees.

“It’s important for us to gain these insights so we can inform conversations on a national level and lobby for meaningful change, especially in light of the recent HS2 cancellation and debates over how the government may reinvest funding to transform infrastructure in the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With that said, I urge all organisations in Sheffield to spare just a few minutes to fill in the Infrastructure Survey and make their voice heard. Every response counts and each will make a massive difference to the future of the region.”

The QES makes real change possible. Following the Q2 QES Survey earlier this year, the results revealed that businesses in our region were struggling with recruitment and retention.

In response, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce ran a series of online seminars to educate businesses on recruiting the best staff.

Sheffield-based solicitors Fragomen and recruitment experts Pratap sponsored a session to offer businesses across the region valuable insights and practical strategies. The final webinar was also uploaded online for those who couldn’t attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, as part of the wider British Chambers of Commerce, represents Sheffield on a regional and national level, and helps businesses to grow and build communities.