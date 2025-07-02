Lanyard manufacturer acquired by world’s largest labels supplier

CCL Industries Inc. (“CCL”), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, has acquired Humphreys Holdings Ltd, trading as We Print Lanyards, a designer and manufacturer of Custom Lanyards, Name Badges and ID Cards, based in Long Eaton, Derbyshire. Shorts’ Corporate Finance team were lead advisers to Humphreys Holdings Ltd and MD Law provided legal advice to the sellers.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 2012 by Malcolm Humphreys, We Print Lanyards produce all of their products in the UK, carrying the Made in Britain accreditation mark.

Geoffrey T. Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer of CCL Industries Inc., commented, “This acquisition continues to build on Avery’s rapidly growing portfolio of access control, badging and credentials technologies, products and brands focused on the retail, hospitality, live events and conferencing markets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malcolm Humphreys, Founder of Humphreys Holdings remarked “The acquisition by CCL Industries shows a great testament of the strength of our businesses and brand. The knowledge that under CCL the businesses will thrive and fulfil their potential was my main driver to agreeing the CCL purchase.”

Image supplied by Humphrey Holdings

Andy Ryder, Corporate Finance Partner at Shorts commented on the transaction, “It has been a pleasure for the Shorts team to advise the shareholders on this transaction. It represents exciting inward investment into the region, and we look forward to seeing the business flourish with the support of Avery/CCL”

James Burdekin, Partner at MD Law said “We were delighted to provide legal support to the sellers throughout the sales process. This deal demonstrates the strategic value SME businesses can add to global brands. Having worked alongside the team at CCL throughout the sale we are of no doubt that the business is in safe hands.”

CCL subsidiary, Avery, is the world’s largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Visit cclind.com for more details.