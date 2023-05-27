A popular garden centre and cafe in Sheffield’s picturesque Loxley Valley has gone up for sale with a £1.5m guide price.

Langlands Garden Centre, on the corner of West Lane and Loxley Road, near Damflask Reservoir, describes itself as ‘more than just a simple nursery and a garden centre’, saying it is also ‘a community hub very much adored by ramblers, dog walkers, families, and nature lovers’. It has an average Google reviews rating of 4.3 stars out of five.

The 3.17 acre freehold plot is being marketed by Christie & Co, with the sales brochure advising potential buyers of its ‘picturesque, elevated position just outside of the Peak District National Park’. It had a turnover of £1,078,156 in the year to July 31, 2022, and an adjusted profit of £172,979. There is parking for at least 100 cars and the cafe can accommodate around 30 customers.

There is no suggestion the garden centre would close, with the listing detailing how the business has been managed from Langland’s head office in East Yorkshire, and a more ‘hands-on’ local owner could ‘drive the business forward’. It states how staff would transfer with the business.

Langlands Garden Centre and cafe, near Loxley, Sheffield, has been put up for sale with a guide price of £1.5 million. Photo: Google

The brochure states how the existing owners bought the garden centre seven years ago and have invested in improving the cafe and ‘growing the garden centre’s reputation’, with the business having ‘traded well over recent years’ and ‘shown strong profitability over the last two trading periods’.

“The retail offering comprises a large selection of outdoor gardening and plant products and a smaller selection of indoor products,” it continues. “There are dedicated areas, such as; compost, bedding plants, perennial plants, seeds, pet care and garden furniture. There is also a gift shop area positioned next to the cafe.

“The garden centre benefits from having picturesque views of the surrounding countryside and the site can potentially accommodate further development (subject to obtaining the necessary consents). The site has a relatively small existing building coverage, and a purchaser could enhance the inside retail areas by modernising the buildings and exploit the elevated position of the centre further by the use of glazing.”

To see the listing on Rightmove, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/86139681#/?channel=COM_BUY.