Landmark times for Sheffield planning team that has held talks on 700 new developments

Sheffield's town planning department has had a record year after talks were held on hundreds of schemes - and another landmark 12 months is expected in 2018.

Officers had pre-application discussions - the initial phase that comes before a major planning application is lodged - about 700 developments in 2017, thought to be a new high for the city.

John Mothersole

John Mothersole, the council's chief executive, said many of the proposals were from businesses Sheffield had not dealt with before, demonstrating a high level of interest and boding well for the future.

And he predicted the figure for the past year 'surely points to a record 2018 for full applications'.

"Real success is when you have that rising tide of stuff going well," said Mr Mothersole. "It is my view, backed up by the facts, that Sheffield now has that rising tide."

Pre-application advice is given on a formal, paid basis by the council about the potential development of specific sites for particular schemes. Planners try to identify any potential pitfalls, and give developers the chance to explain their needs.

For high-profile projects and those likely to be controversial, the process can also help to flag up where local consultation should be held at an early stage.

"We receive pre-application inquiries on all scales of development; from a single new house, up to the extension of Meadowhall or the new Ikea store," said a council spokesman.

"Not all inquiries end up becoming actual planning applications, but the process is one that normally only serious investors utilise. Of course, many applications are made without gaining pre-application advice, but it is the route we always advise as the most effective way of sorting potential major problems out as soon as possible.

"The number of pre-application inquiries received by the council is high, and this reflects the level of development interest in Sheffield."

Mr Mothersole said the amount of activity in the planning team made Sheffield '50 per cent busier' than its Northern rivals. He admitted the city centre remained a 'work in progress', but added: "Employment remains high in the city and the 'pipeline' will bring many new job announcements in 2018."

Among the big developments given the go-ahead in Sheffield in 2017 were Meadowhall's £300m 'leisure hall' expansion, Boeing's first European factory in Tinsley, the next phase of Park Hill flats' refurbishment and several large student accommodation blocks. Outline consent was also granted for West Bar Square, a £250m scheme of offices, retail space, apartments and a hotel on land between the law courts and Kelham Island.