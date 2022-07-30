Barry and Marie Calvert were the husband and wife duo who ran the club, which had over 25,000 members, before it went out of business after the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to close for health reasons.

Barry has now retired and revealed to The Star he is still receiving enquiries about whether the club will re-open, amounting to over 1,000 a year.

The couple have no plans to re-open, which Barry said filled the hotels of Attercliffe throughout the week.

The Star was given a guided tour in 2019 and we’re revisiting the images from before the pandemic shut it down.

1. Play rooms La Chambre had a number of "play rooms" members used together at the club. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Former Pub The club was formed in the building of what was formerly the Robin Hood pub, but has now been sold to the Canal and Rivers Trust and is expected to be redeveloped as housing. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3. Bondage Dungeon Barry Calvert in the club's Bondage Dungeon. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4. Upstairs Play rooms This is one of the multiple play rooms upstairs in the building. Photo: National World Photo Sales