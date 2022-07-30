Barry and Marie Calvert were the husband and wife duo who ran the club, which had over 25,000 members, before it went out of business after the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to close for health reasons.
Barry has now retired and revealed to The Star he is still receiving enquiries about whether the club will re-open, amounting to over 1,000 a year.
The couple have no plans to re-open, which Barry said filled the hotels of Attercliffe throughout the week.
The Star was given a guided tour in 2019 and we’re revisiting the images from before the pandemic shut it down.
