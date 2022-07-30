La Chambre had over 25,000 members from around the world.

La Chambre Sheffield: Inside the closed down swingers club still attracting enquiries

The owners of the now-closed La Chambre swingers club have been receiving thousands of enquiries over the last few years about whether the venue will re-open.

By Harry Harrison
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 6:47 am

Barry and Marie Calvert were the husband and wife duo who ran the club, which had over 25,000 members, before it went out of business after the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to close for health reasons.

Barry has now retired and revealed to The Star he is still receiving enquiries about whether the club will re-open, amounting to over 1,000 a year.

The couple have no plans to re-open, which Barry said filled the hotels of Attercliffe throughout the week.

The Star was given a guided tour in 2019 and we’re revisiting the images from before the pandemic shut it down.

1. Play rooms

La Chambre had a number of "play rooms" members used together at the club.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Former Pub

The club was formed in the building of what was formerly the Robin Hood pub, but has now been sold to the Canal and Rivers Trust and is expected to be redeveloped as housing.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Bondage Dungeon

Barry Calvert in the club's Bondage Dungeon.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Upstairs Play rooms

This is one of the multiple play rooms upstairs in the building.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
La Chambre
Next Page
Page 1 of 5