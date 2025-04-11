Krynkl celebrates eighth anniversary with new business launches
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Shalesmoor development at the gateway to Sheffield’s historic Kelham Island area was constructed out of 26 recycled shipping containers which were transformed into a four-story £750,000 eco-friendly scheme.
“This really was one of the most exciting and unusual projects I had worked on and one that helped bring a whole new level of interest and excitement to an area of Sheffield that was ripe for regeneration and development,” said founder David Cross.
“One of the first anchor tenants was Jöro restaurant by Luke French and Stacey Sherwood, which at the time was a start-up but has now grown into an award-winning restaurant vying for its first Michelin Star.
“The Trib3 gym also started out at Krynkl, moving on to become an international brand with locations across Europe, as did the hugely popular R1SE Urban Yoga and Pilates, now with two locations across the city, therefore fulfilling our original concept of creating the perfect space for business space for start-ups to grow and move on from.
“Kelu, our unique sky-bar - and popular brand Domo’s second venue in the city - has also proved consistently popular with our guests.
“We aimed to develop a revolutionary new space to showcase the best and most exciting independent businesses in Sheffield, somewhere they could share space, skills and ideas - a space built for work and play.”
New clients currently coming into the Krynkl space include Jöro’s sister business Konjo, which started out at the nearby Cutlery Works and is now making the important move to its own space, taking over from Jöro, which only recently opened a new bigger restaurant at Oughtibridge.
It is joined by Norse Restaurant, which offers a fusion of Scandinavian culinary traditions and Asian flavours and which was previously based at the SteelYard in Kelham Island.
In its new home it offers a private dining area and bar alongside its restaurant space.
“The arrival of new businesses like these - alongside newcomer The Beauty Edit - demonstrates that the Krynkl concept is as relevant and vibrant as it was when we launched eight years ago and we are delighted that so many young entrepreneurs are wanting to join the Krynkl family,” said David.
“We are now on the hunt for a couple of new bars to join us, perhaps another cocktail bar, a wine bar or a real ale venue to add to our growing list of leisure operators.”