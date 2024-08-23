Kick off time as DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City opens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City, conveniently located right next to the historic Bramall Lane stadium, has opened its doors to guests.

The highly anticipated opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the hotel’s general manager James McDevitt and Stephen Bettis, chief executive officer of Sheffield United Football Club. As the official hotel of Sheffield United Football Club, the new property is perfectly positioned to cater to football fans, business travellers and leisure guests alike.

The hotel features 155 thoughtfully designed guest rooms, offering optimal comfort, relaxation, and modern amenities, including city views. With event space capable of accommodating up to 250 guests, the hotel is an ideal location for conferences and events. Both guest rooms and meeting facilities have been designed with accessibility in mind.

Additional amenities include a fitness centre and the hotel’s signature dō deli bar and restaurant, providing an exceptional dining experience for guests and the local community.

James McDevitt with Stephen Bettis

The restaurant features a diverse menu, with options ranging from bakery items and ‘dōlicious’ pizzas to smash burgers and crafted beverages.

General manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City, James McDevitt said: “Our team is committed to providing exceptional service and we are all excited to share our warm hospitality with the vibrant city of Sheffield. We look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far and inviting them to experience the unique charm of DoubleTree by Hilton, where everyone can enjoy a signature warm cookie upon arrival.

“Our close proximity to the home of Sheffield United will undoubtedly enhance the matchday experience for all fans at Bramall Lane and allow us to forge unforgettable memories with our guests, as we host pre- and post-match celebrations.”

Stephen Bettis, chief executive officer of Sheffield United Football Club, said: “Blades fans that are returning for the new season will notice a number of developments that will enhance the Bramall Lane experience and the new DoubleTree by Hilton is one that we are extremely proud of.

“There’s been extensive and meticulous planning and preparation, with plenty of hard work and cooperation between key stakeholders to get to this point. Football fans heading to S2 for matches, as well as wider visitors to Sheffield, will undoubtedly be impressed by the hotel and its facilities when visiting our historic home in the heart of the steel city.”

The hotel opening has also boosted the local economy, with the creation of 100 new jobs.

DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City is located on Bramall Lane in Sheffield, S2 4SU. For more information or to book a stay, please visit www.doubletree.com/sheffieldcityor call +44 114 321 4100.

The property is owned by Sheffield United Football Club and managed by leaf HOSPITALITY.

