KFC Youth Foundation grants 18k to support local charities

KFC Youth Foundation has awarded £18k in grants to three charities and community groups in Sheffield to support their work providing support and opportunities to young people in the local community.

With almost £500k given in total grants this year to more than 150 local causes across the UK, these grants mark KFC Youth Foundation’s biggest ever funding round to date, as KFC celebrates 60 years in the UK and Ireland.

Local Sheffield-based community groups receiving grants include RiteTrax and LUNG Productions.

LUNG is a campaign led arts charity, working UK wide to make hidden voices heard. The organisation aims to create a community of supportive peers and gives an identity beyond the young people’s caring responsibilities. The creative activities provide vital emotional outlets and opportunities for self-expression.

Rachael Brimley, Development Manager, LUNG Productions: “The support of the KFC Youth Foundation has given stability and strength to the Young Carer Creative Makers programme, providing certainty and the ability for LUNG to work with the young people to grow and develop the activities we deliver. This funding has enabled us to review our offering, broadening the scope of creative activities and working with the leading artists to provide the best experience for young people”.

The KFC Youth Foundation aims to create a lasting positive impact on the lives of young people, through grants provided to grassroots community organisations. Since its launch ten years ago, it has delivered over £10 million to community groups providing education, career, and personal growth opportunities for young people across the UK.

The impact of this funding within the local communities that KFC serves is shown in KFC’s first ever economic and community impact report, Believing in chicken since 65, which explores KFC’s contribution to the UK economy and communities, as it celebrates 60 years in the UK&I. The findings demonstrate the positive impact of KFC in Yorkshire specifically, which includes:

KFC adds £73m each year to the local economy in Yorkshire

KFC has created 3,101 jobs in Yorkshire

In total, KFC has contributed an estimated £11.6 billion to the UK economy over the last 60 years, through its investment in restaurants, suppliers and jobs.

Jenny Packwood, Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer, KFC Pan-Europe said: “The outlook for young people is tougher than ever before, which is why the KFC Youth Foundation funds local charities across the UK that help young people access support and opportunities to unlock their potential. The Foundation’s latest round of funding is the biggest yet and forms a crucial part of KFC’s commitment to supporting the communities we serve as we mark 60 years in the UK".