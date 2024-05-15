Keep Your Office Cool This Summer with Tips from Essential Site Skills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As temperatures begin to rise, maintaining a cool and comfortable office environment becomes a priority for businesses everywhere. Catherine Storer, Director at Essential Site Skills (ESS), offers timely advice on how to effectively keep office spaces cool and productive during the warm summer months.

"With summer approaching, it’s important to prepare your office environment to ensure it remains a comfortable place for your employees," says Catherine Storer of ESS. "Excessive heat can lead to decreased productivity and can also pose health risks. Our tips are designed to help you maintain a pleasant working environment without breaking the bank."

Key Tips for a Cooler Office:

Optimise Air Conditioning: Schedule regular maintenance for your air conditioning systems to ensure they are functioning efficiently. Set thermostats at a consistent temperature, recommended between 23-25 degrees Celsius, to keep the office environment comfortable and to avoid overworking the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cool at Work

Enhance Air Circulation: Use fans to help circulate air and maintain a cool atmosphere in the office. Position fans strategically to ensure that air is moving throughout the space, not just in isolated areas.

Block Out Excessive Sunlight: Utilise blinds or curtains to shade your office from direct sunlight during the hottest parts of the day. This can significantly reduce the amount of heat entering through windows and help maintain cooler indoor temperatures.

Promote a Relaxed Dress Code: Allowing a more relaxed dress code during the summer months can help employees stay cool and comfortable. Lightweight, breathable fabrics are ideal for maintaining body comfort without compromising on professionalism.

Stay Hydrated: Ensure that employees have access to cool drinking water throughout the day. Staying hydrated is crucial to keeping cool and maintaining overall health during hot weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use Cooling Technology: Consider investing in newer technologies such as cooling mats or personal air coolers for areas where air conditioning might not reach or for added comfort.

Implement Flexible Work Hours: If possible, allow for flexible working hours or remote work during extreme heat. This not only helps in reducing the burden on commuting during hot weather but also aids in managing peak temperature times.

Catherine Storer adds, "By taking proactive steps to manage office temperatures, businesses can ensure that their workforce remains safe and productive throughout the summer. These tips can help create a more pleasant and efficient work environment for everyone."

About Essential Site Skills