Karen's Diner Sheffield: Viral restaurant with rude staff wants recommendations for charities to support

The popular restaurant is looking to give back to local charities after the success of their Sheffield venue.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 8th Jun 2023, 06:56 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 07:06 BST

People in Sheffield could earn themselves a £50 voucher for Karen's Diner if they suggest a local charity to receive a donation. The popular restaurant has gone viral for its 'rude' staff but they do have a caring side too and are looking to make a donation to charities each month.

The restaurant offers support to local charities on a monthly basis, usually taking suggestions from staff. But Karen's has now announced it will be taking suggestions from the general public, with those who have their suggestions chosen receiving a £50 voucher for the diner.

In an announcement penned by "Mother Kazza", the venue said: "You think we are all just rude/shouty/moany KARENS? HA! That is definitely about right, but even 'KARENS' have a heart.

"We are opening up a special contact for you to submit your most beloved charity to and I as mother Karen will decide which we support each month going forward."

Suggestions for local charities should be sent to [email protected]

