The popular restaurant is looking to give back to local charities after the success of their Sheffield venue.

People in Sheffield could earn themselves a £50 voucher for Karen's Diner if they suggest a local charity to receive a donation. The popular restaurant has gone viral for its 'rude' staff but they do have a caring side too and are looking to make a donation to charities each month.

The restaurant offers support to local charities on a monthly basis, usually taking suggestions from staff. But Karen's has now announced it will be taking suggestions from the general public, with those who have their suggestions chosen receiving a £50 voucher for the diner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an announcement penned by "Mother Kazza", the venue said: "You think we are all just rude/shouty/moany KARENS? HA! That is definitely about right, but even 'KARENS' have a heart.

"We are opening up a special contact for you to submit your most beloved charity to and I as mother Karen will decide which we support each month going forward."