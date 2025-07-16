The company behind the city’s rudest restaurant is making a comeback ‘because it’s what the people never asked for’.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Karen’s experience is being resurrected by the original creators of the ‘unapologetically impolite concept’.

Following the collapse into administration of the company that operated the original restaurants last year, the team behind the mayhem decided it was time to bring rude service back to the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Karen's Diner in the UK opened on Suffolk Street, Sheffield city centre, in April 2022 | National World

A new restaurant in Hull is nearing completion and pop-ups are scheduled for Nottingham and Liverpool.

A spokesperson said they were looking for a franchisee to run a new site in Sheffield.

Of the relaunch, they added: “Fans can expect to be reunited with some familiar, furious faces—if they’re brave enough to step through the door.”

The Karen's Diner restaurant in Sheffield spawned a number of viral TikTok videos | National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen’s Diner, where your food came with a side order of insults served up by a team of outrageously offensive waiters, began life in Australia in 2021 and proved hugely popular.

Videos shared by diners, often showing the hilarious reactions of unwitting family members they had taken along, racked up millions of views on TikTok.

Further UK branches soon opened in Manchester, Birmingham and London.

The original UK branch of Karen's Diner, on Suffolk Street, in Sheffield city centre, closed at the end of December 23 | Google

Karen’s Diner took its name from the derogatory term for aggressively rude, middle-aged women, which originated in the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original Sheffield branch closed at the end of December 2023 when its lease expired, but bosses announced plans to move to a new, larger venue at The Light Cinema complex on The Moor.

In September last year Viral Ventures UK Ltd, the company behind Karen’s Diner On Tour and Broadway Events On Tour, went into liquidation.

At the time, administrators said the firm had 77 employees, the majority on zero-hour contracts, and 2,500 clients who had paid for events that were ‘very unlikely to take place’.