Justine Dignam sppointed Partner at Claritas Tax

Claritas Tax is delighted to announce the appointment of Justine Dignam to Partner, effective September 1.

With 25 years of experience in the professional services sector, Justine has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership, strategic insight, and a deep understanding of the complex tax landscape.

Over the past six years, she has played a pivotal role in driving the growth and success of the Tax Incentives & Reliefs division at Markel Tax, now part of Claritas Tax.

In her new role as Partner, Justine will continue to oversee the Incentives & Reliefs division of the group alongside spearheading the development and expansion of Claritas Tax’s broader service offerings across our eight UK offices, ensuring continued excellence and innovation in client delivery.

Iain Wright, Founding Partner & Birmingham office lead said: “I am excited to welcome Justine to the partnership team to support the growth of Claritas. Justine contributes a wealth of experience and knowledge to the leadership team.

Matt Hodgson, Partner & Manchester office lead continued: “Justine has made an immediate impact in our business since joining and it was clear to us that there was huge potential to utilise Justine’s skillset across the wider Claritas business.”