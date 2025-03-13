JTL to host ‘Trade Talks’ event for South Yorkshire electrical employers

JTL, a leading training provider for electrical apprenticeships in England and Wales, is excited to invite local employers to its upcoming ‘Trade Talks’ open event at its South Yorkshire training centre.

The event, taking place on Tuesday, April 2 from 3pm to 7pm, offers business leaders the chance to engage directly with JTL, tour its state-of-the-art facilities and explore opportunities to take on apprentices – helping to address the skills gap in the region.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour JTL’s cutting-edge workshops and classrooms, gaining insight into how the organisation is preparing the next generation of electrical professionals.

The event will also provide a chance to meet Howard Bailey, local Delivery Manager at JTL South Yorkshire, and JTL’s team of expert tutors and training officers, who will be on hand to offer guidance on hiring and training apprentices. Employers will receive tailored support and advice, ensuring they understand the benefits of apprenticeships and how these can contribute to business growth and workforce development.

In addition to learning about apprenticeships, attendees will be able to engage with some of the industry’s key organisations, including NICEIC, Aico, Megger and more. These companies will be present at a dedicated trade fair and industry-leading trade talks will also take place, giving valuable insights into current trends, best practices and innovations shaping the future of the trade.

The event will offer excellent networking opportunities, allowing business owners and employers to connect with peers and strengthen professional relationships within the industry.

Complimentary street food from The English Indian will also be available.

By attending, electrical employers will gain a clearer understanding of how apprenticeships can benefit their businesses while also discovering the resources available to support them in taking on new talent. This open event serves as an invaluable occasion for businesses looking to invest in the future talent of the electrical industry.