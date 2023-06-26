An original Joe Scarborough painting and limited edition Henderson’s Relish and will be on sale at Meadowhall to raise funds for hospitals in Sheffield.

The legendary artist has created a special piece to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS. It has been turned into labels for a limited run of the city’s favourite sauce. Bottles will be on sale for £3.50 at a pop-up store on the ground floor of the megamall on Saturday and Sunday July 1 and 2 to raise funds for the centre’s new charity partner, Sheffield Hospitals Charity. Prints of Joe Scarborough’s art will also be on sale.

Joe said: “To be able to help our NHS through the wonderful Sheffield Hospitals Charity is indeed an honour and to do so in collaboration with two Sheffield icons like Henderson’s and Meadowhall just makes it all the more special. I implore the good folk of our fair city to support this endeavour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson’s Relish kicked off the fundraising drive with a £3,000 donation.

Joe Scarborough with the painting that will be on sale at Meadowhall to raise funds for Sheffield hospitals.

General manager, Matt Davies, said: “All the staff at Henderson's Relish are proud to support the NHS in Sheffield and want to recognise the great work of NHS staff in our city.”

Sheffield Hospitals Charity provides funding to five local hospitals for services, staff and equipment that fall outside of standard NHS budgets, yet make a huge difference to the lives and care of patients.

Chief executive Beth Crackles, said: “The work done by our colleagues in hospitals across Sheffield is incredible and we are proud to be able to fund the things they can’t afford – from research projects to rehab equipment."