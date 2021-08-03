With the school holidays in full swing and lots of students home for the summer, the demand for part time roles is growing. And with all Covid restrictions now lifted, meaning bars and restaurants are back up to full capacity and venues like nightclubs are open again, there are plenty of places offering employment.

Here are nine of the latest vacancies within five miles of the city.

Here are nine of the latest part time job roles in Sheffield, as listed on Indeed, ranging from waiting roles to cleaning to retail. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Customer Advisor – Boots

Boots in Meadowhall is looking for a part time customer advisor on a fixed term contract for less than 16 hours per week. The job will be customer-facing and will involve helping them to find the perfect product, working deliveries and stocking the shelves, as well as getting behind in-store promotions. There is no salary posted on the listing but average salary checkers say this kind of role could pay between £9-£10. You can apply for the role on the Boots website here.

Receptionist – British Business Bank

British Business Bank in Sheffield city centre is looking for a part time receptionist to guarantee that the reception area and meeting rooms are effectively managed throughout the day and ensure visitors to the British Business Bank receive a welcoming and personable service. They will also provide support to the Steel City House Office Manager and the wider Facilities team, be a first aider and fire marshal. The role is for 30 hours per week, Monday to Friday, and has a salary of up to £24,000 depending on experience. Apply on the company website here.

Store assistant – ASDA

Asda on Chaucer Road is looking for a store assistant for eight hours per week on a temporary contract. The shift patterns will be flexible but there is expected to be some evening and weekend work. During the rule you will need to provide amazing customer service as well as stacking shelves and unpacking deliveries. The salary is £9.36 per hour. Apply on the Asda website here.

Housekeeper – Fresh Property Group

Fresh Property Group is looking for a housekeeper to join the company on its Truro Site on a part time basis. The role is for 16 hours and has a pay rate of £8.91. It will involve providing a proactive and responsive cleaning service to all internal communal areas of the building including all hallways, stairwells, common room, laundrette and management suite. Cleaning designated student flats on a weekly basis, to include a deep clean of bedroom and kitchens you will always ensure the security of the properties, reporting any security or maintenance issues immediately. Apply on the company website here.

Store colleague – Holland & Barrett

Holland & Barrett is looking for a part time, temporary store colleague, who will be responsible for serving customers and stocking shelves. The working hours will be flexible with a range of shift patterns required. There is no salary listed on the advert but other websites suggest that the average wage for this kind of position is £8.76. Apply on the Holland & Barrett website here.

Housekeeping team member – Travelodge

Travelodge is looking for someone to join its housekeeping team on a 16 hour basis to clean bedrooms, bathrooms and public areas to gold standards. Typical hours range from between 9/10am starts and 2/4pm finish. The role will pay £8.91 per hour. Apply on the Indeed website by searching for the role.

Cleaner – Iceland

Iceland in Hillsborough is looking for a cleaner on a part time basis to keep its store clean and tidy. There are a range of different shift patterns available and the wage is £9 per hour. Apply on the Iceland website here.

In-store crew – Dominos Pizza

Dominos in Sheffied city centre has a range of positions available, including part time positions. The candidate must be able to make pizza to the required standard, as well as stick to food hygiene and safety regulations and work as part of a team. Shifts are flexible, including evening, weekend and night shifts and the hourly pay is the minimum wage. Apply on the Dominos website here.

Waiting staff – Miller & Carter