Jobs saved in Sheffield supply teacher agency takeover
Jobs have been saved at a Sheffield-based supply teacher agency after the firm was taken over.
PK Education Ltd was acquired by Einstein Recruitment Ltd on August 30 in a move which secured all 30 jobs at the company.
The deal was done by Kris Wigfield and Joanne Hammond of Begbies Traynor in Sheffield who were appointed as joint administrators.
Headquartered at St James House in Sheffield city centre, PK Education Ltd also has offices in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Newcastle upon Tyne.
Established in 2006, the business supplied candidates for a wide selection of teaching assistant and teaching jobs in primary and secondary schools throughout the UK.
Mr Wigfield said: “It’s always good news for creditors, suppliers and staff when a business is saved and is able to continue trading. It is now on a more secure footing going forward.”
In a statement, the directors of Einstein Recruitment said: “We are excited about the future for the business as we look to continue to build on PK Education’s already strong reputation, working with the current team to further strengthen and develop its position in the coming years.”