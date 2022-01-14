Jobs in Sheffield - recruitment fair will take place this month

The Devonshire Hotels and Restaurant Group is currently recruiting a further intake for their Hospitality Academy, starting in March, as part of their new year recruitment programme.

The group is one of the UK’s leading hospitality businesses, with properties including hotels, inns and cottages on the Bolton Abbey Estate in the Yorkshire Dales and the Chatsworth Estate in the Peak District.

Now it wants to to attract ‘front of house’ personnel, including housekeeping, bar tenders, waiting staff and receptionists. The 18-month academy jobs will culminate in a recognised industry qualification at Level Two and a permanent job offer which is guaranteed upon the successful completion of their studies and on-the-job training.

Cavendish Hotel Baslow Staff.

The academy was developed in response to national staff shortages in the hospitality arena, which arose in the wake of Brexit, creating a shortage of people in the workforce, which was only heightened by the pandemic.

The jobs fair takes place on Thursday 27 Jan at 3-4pm and 6-7pm at The Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

Attendees are guaranteed an interview and have chance to speak with senior members of the hotel team. Candidates can simply turn up on the day, but can also register their interest via email: [email protected]