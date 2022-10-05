The discount chain is offering full and part-time permanent jobs in stores and warehouses.

The German firm claims to be the fastest growing supermarket in the UK with sales up 20.9 per cent in the 12 weeks to September 4. It has more than 800 stores and says it wants 1,100 by the end of 2025.

It is set to build a supermarket on St Mary’s Gate Retail Park off Eyre Street, site of a former Staples stationery shop and a Mothercare, creating 40 jobs. It is also planning a store in the former Sports Direct at 50 High Street.

Lidl is recruiting hundreds.

Nan Gibson, Lidl GB’s chief HR officer, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our amazing colleagues across the country, whose hard work and loyalty mean that we are the fastest growing supermarket, with over 1.5m more people shopping with us than last year.

​​​​​​​“As our customer base continues to grow, and as we open more new stores and warehouses, we need more people to join team Lidl.

“Not only will new colleagues be the highest paid in the industry as a result of our newly increased rates, they will also be part of an amazing team of people that are working to help make good food accessible to all households, at a time that is so needed.”

The company is holding recruitment open days for its Doncaster warehouse on October 8 and 24 and November 7 and 21. New starters get £11.60 per hour.

